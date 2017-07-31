Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Asda sales and profits tumbled in 2016

Asda's like-for-like sales, excluding fuel, fell 5.7% in 2016, accounts filed to Companies House show - a steeper decline than the 4.7% seen in 2015.

Asda sales and profits tumbled in 2016

The retailer’s market share also fell from 16.6% to 15.7%, according to Kantar data, as it struggled against the continuing rapid growth of Aldi and Lidl.

The latest Kantar figures, for the 12 weeks to 16 July, show that this has since fallen further to 15.1%.

Asda’s group revenues for the year fell 3.2% to £21.7bn, while profits were down 19.2% to £845.3m.

Kantar’s latest data shows that Asda’s sales are now growing at 1.0% – but this is the slowest rate among the top ten grocers.

Aldi’s sales, in contrast, grew 17.9% in the same 12-week period, while Lidl’s were up 19.4%. Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons each grew sales between 2.15 and 2.3% – behind both the industry average of 3.9%, and the rate of inflation, which is 3.2%.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
The rise of the 48-shit poster
Share July 31, 2017 Paul Burke

1 The rise of the 48-shit poster

Outdoor ads used to be great. So what happened? Paul Burke investigates.

MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

2 MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

3 Coke dishes out verbal pun-ishment in quirky animated love story encouraging recycling

Amazon launches global media review

4 Amazon launches global media review

The power of dads "leaning out" in the workplace

5 The power of dads "leaning out" in the workplace

6 Asda and Virgin Media receive most nominations for Marketing New Thinking Awards as 2017 shortlist revealed

Share0 shares

7 EE takes customers to EE class in ad for free Apple Music

Share0 shares

8 When office banter becomes racist

Share0 shares

9 Adidas' communications chief: never stop learning

Share0 shares

10 Is the current agency model broken?

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

8 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

9 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

10 Hearts & Science chief wields baton of change

Share0 shares