Asda teams up with Shazam for lip-syncing AR Halloween face filter

Asda's latest Halloween TV ad is Shazam-enabled, linking the TV ad to a mobile experience.

When users Shazam the ad (above) they'll be led to an AR-enabled "Asda-themed Halloween mouth" that sings along to the TV soundtrack, Word Up! by Cameo. 

Using their phone cameras, users can superimpose the singing mouth over their faces, take a screenshot and share it with friends. 

The campaign was led from the client's side by Andy Murray, chief customer officer, and Jade De Thrope, creative content and social manager. They worked with Sara Rose, executive creative director of Saatchi & Saatchi and Katharina Frosig, sales manager, and Nell Bassral, sales executive, from Shazam. 

Shazam said this is the first time in the UK that a brand has used its sound-recognition technology to launch a camera experience.

The campaign launched on 6 October and will run until 31 October.

