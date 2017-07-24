ASDA and Virgin Media receive most nominations for Marketing New Thinking Awards as 2017 shortlist revealed

ASDA has been shortlisted twice in the Marketing for the Moment category – for ‘The Queen’s 90th Birthday and other Royally Brilliant Hijacks’ and ‘Mannequin Challenge’; once, with Blue 449, in Power of Partnership for ‘Christmas Made Better’ and once, with Blue 449, in the Targeting Excellence: Building Audiences category for ‘George Fashion - Using data to take on the High Street’.

Virgin Media has been shortlisted in Best Use of Tech and Mobile Innovation with Manning Gottlieb OMD for ‘Enter the VIVID Party’; in Effective Brand Building with Bartle Bogle Hegarty for ‘Mining for brand equity: How Virgin Media mined +40 years of brand equity from the Virgin Master brand’; once with Rapp UK in Marketing for the Moment with ‘Netflix The Crown: ‘Corgi Cam’.

Other brands to have been shortlisted on multiple occasions include Channel 4, The Economist, Hyundai, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s, Nationwide, John Lewis and KFC.

BBH received six nomiantoins with Lucky Generals and PHD each receiving four.

Rachel Barnes, UK editor of Campaign, said: "The Marketing New Thinking Awards celebrate those brands and agencies that are setting tomorrow’s agenda. It’s particularly rewarding to see such a diverse range of brands shortlisted across a number of sectors innovating across strategy, creative and execution to make them fit for the future."

Shortlist

For more information and to book your place visit: www.marketingnewthinkingawards.com/awards-night

The Marketing New Thinking Awards are chaired by Lisa Thomas, Global head of brand at Virgin and managing director for Virgin Enterprises. The winners will be announced on Wednesday 27th September. For more details visit: http://www.marketingnewthinkingawards.com