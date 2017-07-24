Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ASDA and Virgin Media receive most nominations for Marketing New Thinking Awards as 2017 shortlist revealed

ASDA and Virgin Media lead the brands shortlisted for this year's Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in partnership with Sky Media, with four nominations each. Battle Bogle Hegarty London, Lucky Generals and PHD also perform strongly.

ASDA and Virgin Media receive most nominations for Marketing New Thinking Awards as 2017 shortlist revealed

ASDA has been shortlisted twice in the Marketing for the Moment category – for ‘The Queen’s 90th Birthday and other Royally Brilliant Hijacks’ and ‘Mannequin Challenge’; once, with Blue 449, in Power of Partnership for ‘Christmas Made Better’ and once, with Blue 449, in the Targeting Excellence: Building Audiences category for ‘George Fashion - Using data to take on the High Street’.

Virgin Media has been shortlisted in Best Use of Tech and Mobile Innovation with Manning Gottlieb OMD for ‘Enter the VIVID Party’; in Effective Brand Building with Bartle Bogle Hegarty for ‘Mining for brand equity: How Virgin Media mined +40 years of brand equity from the Virgin Master brand’; once with Rapp UK in Marketing for the Moment with ‘Netflix The Crown: ‘Corgi Cam’. 

Other brands to have been shortlisted on multiple occasions include Channel 4, The Economist, Hyundai, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s, Nationwide, John Lewis and KFC.

BBH received six nomiantoins with Lucky Generals and PHD each receiving four.

Rachel Barnes, UK editor of Campaign, said: "The Marketing New Thinking Awards celebrate those brands and agencies that are setting tomorrow’s agenda. It’s particularly rewarding to see such a diverse range of brands shortlisted across a number of sectors innovating across strategy, creative and execution to make them fit for the future."

Shortlist

For more information and to book your place visit: www.marketingnewthinkingawards.com/awards-night

The Marketing New Thinking Awards are chaired by Lisa Thomas, Global head of brand at Virgin and managing director for Virgin Enterprises. The winners will be announced on Wednesday 27th September. For more details visit: http://www.marketingnewthinkingawards.com

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?
Share July 24, 2017 John Tylee

1 Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

Following a series of news stories highlighting issues such as job cuts and payments below the minimum wage, is the shine coming off John Lewis? Or is this simply a readjustment process that any major retailer might have to endure to emerge stronger?

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

2 Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

3 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

4 Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

5 Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

6 Sharon Horgan on confidence, creativity and closing the gender gap

Share0 shares

7 Juicero and the maker's mistake

Share0 shares

8 Grey London and Volvo triumph in Channel 4's £1m diversity competition

Share0 shares

9 Peter Souter to remain as chairman of TBWA\London

Share0 shares

10 Lyle's Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker to sponsor The Great British Bake Off

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

10 Vauxhall champions 'pyjama mamas' in bold debut ad campaign by Mother

Share0 shares