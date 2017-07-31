Video
James Page
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Asics' launches flagship store around global 'I move me' campaign

Asics looks to appeal to a broader audience with the launch of their largest flagship store and experiential events.

To celebrate the London iteration, "I Move London", of their global rebrand, "I Move Me", Asics opened the brand's largest flagship store in Regent's Street and hosted a street party in Leake Street tunnel in Waterloo.

Asics' head of global marketing, Paul Miles, discussed how the new store is the first time where all four Asics brands are under one roof in order to focus on a "broader audience".

The brand's experiential event, "Run the tube", allows visitors to move through an LED tunnel with a multi-sensory experience of lights and sound. The launch saw sport influencers and IAAF president Lord Coe celebrate the ideology of the global rebrand. Influencer Sanchia Legister commented on how the campaign encourages to help people find "your way to move".

