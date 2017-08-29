Audi to feature Radioplayer's 'smart radio' in new A8 model

The partnership will see "hybrid" radios in new Audi models using the Radioplayer technology to display station logos, and switch automatically between DAB, FM and streaming.

Any attempt to widen access to digital radio and streaming services will interest media owners aiming to use more programmatically-bought audio ads within music streams. Marketers can use the technology to target users based on age, gender, playlist selections and genre preferences.

Spotify, the music streaming services, has hired a European head of programmatic as it tries to transition towards a "programmatic-first" business, Campaign revealed earlier today.

Christian Winter, Audi’s development engineer, radio, said the hybrid radio interfaces would launch in the A8 model later this year, with Radioplayer data powering the new radios.

As well as enabling "hybrid" switching between broadcast and streaming as reception varies, the new data feed can power next-generation features, like personalised radio recommendations, search results and catch-up content.

The new product also includes a new "Worldwide Radioplayer API", a data feed that can power next-generation features such as personalised radio recommendations, search results and catch-up content.

Michael Hill, Radioplayer's managing director, said: "We’ve talked to dozens of car companies over the past few years. They’re all interested in improving their car radio interfaces, but the question they ask most often is – where can we get a reliable feed of the radio industry’s data? This project starts to answer that question… to help keep radio simple, sexy, and central to the dashboard".