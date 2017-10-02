Unruly
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Audi's 'Clowns' is delightful fantasia

Social video expert Unruly reviews the latest viral by Audi.

"The success of ‘IT’ has certainly brought clowns (terrifying or otherwise) back into public consciousness, but Audi has taken the trend a step further"

9 / 10

Audi has served up what is bound to be one of 2017’s most memorable and inventive video campaigns.

The teaser for "Clowns" boasts "serious technology, silly situations" – and that’s precisely what we get: a surrealist fantasy that takes a traditional autos ad and turns it upside down, adds a red nose and then throws a cream pie in its face. But be warned: this isn’t one to watch if you’ve got even a hint of a clown phobia.

The delightful campaign from Bartle Bogle Hegarty London imagines a modern city in which goofy, accident-prone clowns live alongside everyday citizens. So while you’re going about your daily routine, you might bump into a jolly prankster slipping on a banana, riding around in a carrot-shaped car and flying off attached to a bunch of balloons. Obviously, this would pose hazards for any safety-conscious citizen, and Audi’s spot is here to reassure us that no clown, no matter how calamitous, is going to get in your way.

We first see a clown car – multi-coloured and falling apart – careering backwards down a residential street. An Audi pulls out in front of it when its sensor detects the oncoming clown-mobile and brakes automatically. Unimpeded, the clowns keep rolling through the city, to cause more mischief. This pattern is repeated again and again, with the tech-ingenuity of various Audis outsmarting the carelessness of these urban clowns. In one of the spot’s best scenes, a whole coach full of clowns (complete with inflatable pool on the roof) veers wildly across a highway, while an Audi narrowly dodges it.

The headline here is how brilliant "Clowns" looks. This is probably no surprise, given it comes from Ringan Ledwidge, the director behind The Guardian’s "Three Little Pigs" and Sainsbury’s WWI Christmas spot. Colourful and brimming with energy, the whole spot looks like a tie-dye spin on a 1970s police thriller. Underscoring this mad burst of enthusiasm, BBH balances the ad with a modern version of Stephen Sondheim’s Send In The Clowns.

While using slowed-down acoustic covers of classic songs has become a cliche in its own right, Audi still manages to make it work here.

The success of the movie It has certainly brought clowns (terrifying or otherwise) back into public consciousness, but Audi has taken the trend a step further.

"Clowns" is a delightful fantasia of a spot, and will surely be making its way onto 'Best of the Year' round-ups in a few months’ time.

 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

Promoted

October 02, 2017

Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

MEDIA
Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

Promoted

October 02, 2017
Ocean

Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

MEDIA
Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

Promoted

September 28, 2017

Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Promoted

September 28, 2017

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards