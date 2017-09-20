Aviva creates large sculptures to promote community fund

The statues – of a football, a puppet and a trowel – aim to encourage people to make submissions for the Aviva Community Fund, which allocates money for projects in an area.

The items are inspired by a selection of the objects funded for community groups by the find last year.

The installations were created by MKTG, the Dentsu Aegis Network experience agency. Zenith and Bigdog also work on the Aviva Community Fund.

Tom Daniell, retail marketing director at Aviva, said: "The Aviva Community Fund is now in its third year, and in this time we’ve seen the positive impact that seemingly ordinary objects can have to community groups of all shapes and sizes.

"We hope this series of installations will show how that with the right perspective, even small things can make a dramatic difference."