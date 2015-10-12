Simon Gwynn
Aviva rails against bad drivers with the help of David Coulthard

Aviva has recruited former Formula One driver David Coulthard to star as a rogue taxi driver in its new ad highlighting the benefit to its customers of safe driving.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, "The Aviva extreme driving challenge" sees Coulthard – who was pipped to the post as Formula One champion in 2001 by Michael Schumacher – don a scruffy fake beard and moustache to pose as a dodgy minicab driver.

He picks up two passengers and after asking for their destination, starts the car in a rapid reverse, before bounding across a roundabout and zooming round a corner with two wheels off the ground. Once the car comes to a stop, Coulthard says: "That’s £53 please."

The stunt was created to convey the message that "no-one should have to pay for other people’s bad driving" – the thinking behind the Aviva Drive mobile app, which monitors a driver’s journeys and allows the safest drivers to save an average of £170 on their insurance.

The campaign is running on TV and social media. It was created at Adam & Eve/DDB by copywriter Ken Taylor and art director Gavin McDonald, and directed by Keith McCarthy for Stink. The media agency is Zenith.

Peter Markey, brand and marketing communications director for Aviva, said: "Distracted driving is a huge problem in the UK and Aviva is on a mission to help bring about social change and encourage people to really make that extra effort to concentrate when they are behind the wheel.

"Sadly there are still too many incidents which happen because people get into bad habits or they get distracted while driving, so we want to send out this message loud and clear – that everyone can play their part in making our roads safer, by just taking that extra care."

