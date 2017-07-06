John Harrington
AXA reviews UK comms and marketing agency briefs

Insurance giant AXA is reviewing its comms and marketing agency accounts in the UK.

The review will include the PR and public affairs accounts, as well as briefs for creative and digital; content and social media; and digital operations, which includes customer analytics and customer experience.

In a statement, AXA said the aim is to "create agency rosters to support the requirements of the re-shaped business" following the sale of its AXA Wealth, Bluefin and SunLife divisions in 2016.

A spokesman told PRWeek that a long list of agencies has been created, with a series of "beauty parades" set to take place in the coming months and appointments made by the end of the year. AXA is working with intermediary Oystercatchers in the process.

The spokesman declined to identify the incumbent agencies.

Darrell Sansom, group marketing director at AXA, said: "We currently work with some of the best agencies in their fields, however it is good practice to review our partnerships on a regular basis.

"It is an exciting time at AXA following the changes to the business last year. I look forward to ensuring we have the right agencies in place to help showcase our ambitions to become market leader in innovation and partner for our distributors and customers in the UK and Ireland."

Havas, which manages AXA’s media buying, and lead creative agency Fallon are not included in the review.

AXA Group works with 107 million customers in 64 countries. The UK arm employs 10,000 people across a number of business units including AXA Insurance, AXA PPP healthcare and AXA Ireland.

