David Blecken
Added 25 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bain Capital poised to buy ADK

The private equity company is expected to launch a tender offer, according to reports.

Bain Capital poised to buy ADK

Bain Capital, the US investment firm, is to buy ADK for around ¥150bn, or £9.8m, according to a report by the Nikkei.

WPP currently holds close to a 25% stake in ADK. The agency has recently been working to expand its international presence, and in 2015 launched a business unit called ADK Global dedicated to that goal.

It is understood that Bain will make an offer for shares in Japan’s third-largest advertising agency imminently, which would result in it being delisted.

A spokesperson for ADK acknowledged the report in the Nikkei but did not provide further comment since an official announcement has yet to be made.

A version of this story was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

MEDIA
Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
Ocean

Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

MEDIA
Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

Promoted

September 28, 2017

Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Promoted

September 28, 2017

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards