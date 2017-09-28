Bain Capital posted to buy ADK

Bain Capital, the US investment firm, is to buy ADK for around ¥150bn, or £977m, according to a report by the Nikkei.

WPP currently holds close to a 25% stake in ADK. The agency has recently been working to expand its international presence, and in 2015 launched a business unit called ADK Global dedicated to that goal.

It is understood that Bain will make an offer for shares in Japan’s third-largest advertising agency imminently, which would result in it being delisted.

A spokesperson for ADK acknowledged the report in the Nikkei but did not provide further comment since an official announcement has yet to be made.

A version of this story was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific