Barbie sales fall in Q1

Mattel, which manufactures Barbie, has reported net and gross sales down 15%, with operating loss of $127m, in the first quarter of the year.

Sales for Barbie fell 13%, and Fisher-Price brands had a 9% drop to $246.9m. The figures are lower than expected for the brands.

Margo Georgiadis, chief executive of Mattel, said: "Our Q1 results were below our expectations due to the retail inventory overhang coming out of the holiday period, but we remain encouraged by strong performance at retail for our key core brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price as well as sustained momentum in high-growth markets like China.

"We are confident we have worked through the majority of this overhang and look forward to a strong launch of Disney's Cars 3 theatrical release in the second quarter. While we have a lot of work to do to successfully position Mattel for the future, we see a clear runway to improving growth and profitability over time."

