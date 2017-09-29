Emily Tan
Added 40 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Barclaycard teams up with Timex to launch contactless watch

Barclaycard's bPay has partnered with Timex to create a contactless payment watch.

Barclaycard teams up with Timex to launch contactless watch

The product launch is the latest in a series of partnerships by Barclaycard which have included the launch of the world's first contactless car key with DS Automobiles earlier this month, contactless jewellery with Tappy and DCK, and payment-enabled fashion accessories with Topshop.

In the new watch, named the Fairfield Contactless, bPay has been embedded in its leather strap and users can make purchases up to £30. 

The watch retails for £159 but the contactless straps can be purchased separately. It will be available for sale in early November. 

September marks a decade since Barclaycard launched contactless payments in the UK. Since then, six in 10 Brits now use contactless to pay for goods and services, helped by the increased use of contactless cards and smartwatch devices.

Barclaycard expects contactless spending to more than triple (317%) by 2021.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Creating the future, together.

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago

Creating the future, together.

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Coming Soon: Campaign Jobs to launch 'Wonderful Workplaces' initiative

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago

Coming Soon: Campaign Jobs to launch 'Wonderful Workplaces' initiative

AGENCY
A new metric for FMCG marketers
Added 43 hours ago
Richie Kelly, CEO, Adimo

A new metric for FMCG marketers