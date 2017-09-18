Ben Bold
Added 53 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Barclaycard TV ad encourages wannabe hobbyists to spend money and 'start today'

Barclaycard is attempting to convince people to take up (and spend money on) a new hobby with a TV ad featuring people finding excuses not to do so.

The five-week campaign, "Start today", goes live today (21 September) and will run across TV, online video and social media.

The 60-second ad will broadcast during the campaign’s first week, including this weekend during peak time programmes such as Gogglebox, Liar and The X Factor, after which a 30-second edit will air for the remaining four weeks. Running in parallel with the TV work will be an online video of the ad, with supporting social activity.

The TV commercial depicts a selection of people finding excuses for not embarking on the activities they really want to do such as bowling, biking, rock climbing, kickboxing, kayaking and learning to play the ukulele. The people finally manage to overcome their being "too tired", "too young" or "too busy" and manage to start their desired pastime.

"At Barclaycard we're here to help you get the thing you need to start," says the voiceover. "So that your 'one day' can be today."

It features a voiceover by actor Will Poulter and The Libertines’ Don’t Look Back Into The Sun.

Andrew Hogan, Barclaycard’s global head of strategy, said: "The ‘Start today’ campaign springs from the insight that we all have something that we’ve always wanted to try but have never done. We can all make excuses, but there are huge benefits and a lot of fun to be had if we overcome those barriers.

"As a brand, Barclaycard has been at the forefront of payments innovation for the last 50 years and this campaign shows the important role that we play in helping people to do the thing they’ve always wanted to, inspired by that first purchase."

Earlier this month, Campaign reported that Barclaycard parent Barclays was poised to move its £60m global media account to Omnicom Media Group, after six years at WPP’s Maxus.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

Promoted

Added 15 hours ago

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MEDIA
Transformational tech is here, now

Promoted

Added 38 hours ago

Transformational tech is here, now

BRANDS
"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

Promoted

Added 40 hours ago

"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

MOST READ
TRENDING
Why creative people have lost their way
Share September 18, 2017 David Kolbusz

1 Why creative people have lost their way

What better way to kick off the inaugural issue of Campaign's monthly print offering than with another think piece on the current failings of our industry, written by an embittered, pretentious creative who misses "the way things used to be"...

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

2 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

3 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

4 How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

OMD Worldwide: names Florian Adamski (left) chief executive and Colin Gottlieb chairman

5 OMD Worldwide names Adamski as CEO and Gottlieb as chairman

6 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares

7 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

8 Sainsbury's shoots ad entirely with Snapchat Spectacles

Share0 shares

9 Fetch strikes back at Uber lawsuit and claims non-payment

Share0 shares

10 Publicis Groupe gives Steve King responsibility for entire UK business

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares