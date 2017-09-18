Barclaycard TV ad encourages wannabe hobbyists to spend money and 'start today'

The five-week campaign, "Start today", goes live today (21 September) and will run across TV, online video and social media.

The 60-second ad will broadcast during the campaign’s first week, including this weekend during peak time programmes such as Gogglebox, Liar and The X Factor, after which a 30-second edit will air for the remaining four weeks. Running in parallel with the TV work will be an online video of the ad, with supporting social activity.

The TV commercial depicts a selection of people finding excuses for not embarking on the activities they really want to do such as bowling, biking, rock climbing, kickboxing, kayaking and learning to play the ukulele. The people finally manage to overcome their being "too tired", "too young" or "too busy" and manage to start their desired pastime.

"At Barclaycard we're here to help you get the thing you need to start," says the voiceover. "So that your 'one day' can be today."

It features a voiceover by actor Will Poulter and The Libertines’ Don’t Look Back Into The Sun.

Andrew Hogan, Barclaycard’s global head of strategy, said: "The ‘Start today’ campaign springs from the insight that we all have something that we’ve always wanted to try but have never done. We can all make excuses, but there are huge benefits and a lot of fun to be had if we overcome those barriers.

"As a brand, Barclaycard has been at the forefront of payments innovation for the last 50 years and this campaign shows the important role that we play in helping people to do the thing they’ve always wanted to, inspired by that first purchase."

Earlier this month, Campaign reported that Barclaycard parent Barclays was poised to move its £60m global media account to Omnicom Media Group, after six years at WPP’s Maxus.