Bauer Academy receives £1.8m funding to help hundreds into creative industries

Bauer Academy director Courtnay McLeod

The Bauer Academy was allocated the money from the European Social Fund by The Skillys Funding Agency, and will invest the funds in supporting 1,200 people to get work via London-based courses from now until July 2018.

The ambition of the ‘Making Creativity Work’ project is remove barriers to working.

Training programmes last for between two to 26 weeks and are personalised around individuals’ circumstances in order to encourage diversity.

Programmes will include a mixture of vocational training, taster sessions, work placement, coaching and mentoring.

Courses involve training across radio, magazines, television, fashion, textiles, digital and social with a particular focus on enterprise, creativity and innovation skills.

Courtnay McLeod, director of the Bauer Academy, said: "This style of course is completely unique, both because of the highly personalised approach, and also that it is education immersed within industry."

Bauer Media acts as the principal training provider for the project, but is also working with partners including Creative Skillset, Hiive, Street Vibe, Big Creative Education.