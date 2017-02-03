BBDO's Joe Braithwaite moves to Proximity

Proximity: Braithwaite and Ludzker

Starting his new role in April, Braithwaite will lead the day-to-day running of the agency and deputise for Ludzker, who is currently on maternity leave.

Braithwaite has spent a decade working in Asia and is credited with helping BBDO become one of the most-awarded agencies in Singapore. He was named Campaign’s Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year in 2011.

Joining BBDO as regional account director in 2008, Braithwaite was later promoted to client services director, then general manager in 2015. He has previously worked at Iris London and Iris Singapore.

Ludzker replaced Mike Dodds as chief executive after he became the network’s managing director in Europe. She went on maternity leave last month and Dodds has since been running the agency on an interim basis.

She said: "We scoured the world to find an MD that had the ambition to help us with the next step and I am thrilled to say Joe has that and more."