BBH and Lad Bible executives back start-up VR video platform

Blend Media: Collier and Helm

Blend Media, founded by digital entrepreneur Damian Collier in February 2016, has secured a second round of start-up funding by a group of investors for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Alex Solomou, co-founder and chief executive of The Lad Bible Group, is an investor, alongside Mark Browning, the managing director at ITN Productions, Chris Waters, commercial director and partner at BBH, and David Beck, chief operating officer at Bell Pottinger.

Collier, the founder of viral video management consultancy Viral Spiral that was acquired by Rightster in 2014, is working alongside Blend Media’s chief operating officer Chris Helm, a former finance director of Sony Music and EMI Music Publishing.

The business has been created to connect agencies and brands 360-degree video and virtual reality content creators to reduce the time and risk involved in the commissioning process.

Clients include McCann Erickson New York and YouTube, which have sought to connect with 360-video creators, as well as Orange, which wanted content for a virtual reality app.

Collier told Campaign he launched the company after discovering brands and agencies were asking traditional production companies or using search engines to find out about 360-videos and VR content.

He said "It’s a far more complex production and post-production process. You need to work with people who are thinking about how to shoot these videos with multiple cameras at the same time.

"In post-production what’s really complicated is the stitching of a number of cameras’ footage into a seamless end-product. There may be people who say that can do all that but what we do is build a global network of experts that can greatly reduce the risk in this area."