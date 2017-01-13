Beats by Dre in talks with media agencies

The company has been speaking to agencies in the UK about the business. However, it is unclear whether this will lead to a full review.

Group M shop Maxus currently works with Beats by Dre across EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

R/GA London and Anomaly oversee creative duties for the brand.

Beats by Dre is well-known for disrupting advertising in the headphones sector by linking music to sport.

Its latest spot by Anomaly, "Be heard", was released in December. It brought together 23 top athletes including Tom Brady, LeBron James, Michael Phelps, Serena Williams and Simone Biles to show how they prepare for their sport.

Beats by Dre did not respond to Campaign’s request for comment.