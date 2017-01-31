Getmemedia
"Because I said so" - how mum-powered marketing works for brands

The Talk to Mums platform is where mums meet products and trusted brand conversations start

Mums talk to mums – brands can tap into this influential mum-powered marketing using the Talk to Mums service
Mum-powered marketing - both face-to-face and online - is led by women with children from tinies to teens.

The Talk to Mums platform is made up of an influential community of mums who love to know about the latest products and share the best ones with family and friends. It’s a place where trusted brand conversations start. And they're started by mums, rather than brands.

Talk to Mums offers targeted marketing with zero wastage to brands looking to increase the quality and reach of product conversations and recommendations by 8-20 times, and increase the likelihood of mums to go on and purchase by 60%.

How? It all starts with a free product trial. Mums sign up to be a Mumbassador© and they're then given free product samples, coupons or event invites to share with their wider networks face-to-face and go on and talk about it socially. Getting products into their hands means they’re trialling and talking about them both online and offline.

To make it even easier for brands to do this, a new service enables them to add a product info page to the Talk to Mums website, along with 100 free samples per month. Plus, if a brand does more than 50,000 samples they’ll also get a free newsletter mention.

The best bit? It’s free!

Here’s how to find out why mum’s indeed the word (don’t worry, they won’t keep schtum about your product...)

