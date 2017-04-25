Can a beer really end intolerance and unite society? Yes, says Heineken

"A bold approach that celebrates diversity and open mindedness. " 9/10

Two strangers, divided by their beliefs, meet for the first time. Each knows nothing about the other or what the experiment will involve.

While this may sound like the synopsis to the latest experimental indie film project, it’s actually the creative idea behind Dutch brewing company Heineken’s latest campaign.

It encourages people holding polarising opinions to come together and discuss their differences. It's a bold approach that celebrates diversity and open mindedness.

"Open your world" was created in partnership with The Human Library and comes in at just over four minutes. It forms part of a wider campaign that includes a series of special events to be held over the summer, which will encourage people to bond over a beer.

To further fuel conversations online, the brand has built a Facebook chatbot, and partnered with The Huffington Post to create a bespoke content channel called "Conversations".

Competitor brands Carlsberg and Foster's also launched new spots this month. Each took more traditional "beer ad" approaches. Carlsberg's "The Danish way" featuring Mads Mikkelsen celebrates the brand's homeland, while Foster's "Thirstiest men on Earth 1888" dramatises the adventures of founders William and Ralph Foster.

Heineken however, deviates from the norm, and manages to tune in to the current political climate. During this dividing time, the campaign takes a refreshingly positive stance when it comes to conflicting opinions.

Here’s an example of a brand that isn't afraid to push the boundaries and instead opt for a more true-to-life mode of storytelling. It proves that simply talking can make a difference and that brands can provide an authentic voice and discourse in society and current affairs.