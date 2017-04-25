Be On
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Can a beer really end intolerance and unite society? Yes, says Heineken

Social video experts at Be On review "Open your world", the latest viral from Heineken.

"A bold approach that celebrates diversity and open mindedness."

9/10

Two strangers, divided by their beliefs, meet for the first time. Each knows nothing about the other or what the experiment will involve.

While this may sound like the synopsis to the latest experimental indie film project, it’s actually the creative idea behind Dutch brewing company Heineken’s latest campaign.

It encourages people holding polarising opinions to come together and discuss their differences. It's a bold approach that celebrates diversity and open mindedness. 

"Open your world" was created in partnership with The Human Library and comes in at just over four minutes. It forms part of a wider campaign that includes a series of special events to be held over the summer, which will encourage people to bond over a beer.

To further fuel conversations online, the brand has built a Facebook chatbot, and partnered with The Huffington Post to create a bespoke content channel called "Conversations".

Competitor brands Carlsberg and Foster's also launched new spots this month. Each took more traditional "beer ad" approaches. Carlsberg's "The Danish way" featuring Mads Mikkelsen celebrates the brand's homeland, while Foster's "Thirstiest men on Earth 1888" dramatises the adventures of founders William and Ralph Foster.

Heineken however, deviates from the norm, and manages to tune in to the current political climate. During this dividing time, the campaign takes a refreshingly positive stance when it comes to conflicting opinions.

Here’s an example of a brand that isn't afraid to push the boundaries and instead opt for a more true-to-life mode of storytelling. It proves that simply talking can make a difference and that brands can provide an authentic voice and discourse in society and current affairs.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition
Share April 25, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Mixmag buys Kerrang! and plans to revive The Face in double acquisition

The owner of Mixmag has bought rock music magazine Kerrang! and defunct hip style title The Face from Bauer Media.

McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

2 McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

3 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

4 John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

5 Wendy's sees huge spike in engagement from #NuggsForCarter

6 Yo! Sushi hires Luisa Fernandez to lead marketing

Share0 shares

7 The D&AD president's picks 2017

Share0 shares

8 Is Heineken's attempt at purposeful marketing any better than Pepsi's?

Share0 shares

9 Etihad sends Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson to Abu Dhabi for 48-hour speed holiday

Share0 shares

10 Brainlabs is fastest growing UK company in Financial Times ranking

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

3 Job description: Campaign manager

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

9 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Campaign TV: Where to seek inspiration outside advertising

Campaign TV: Where to seek inspiration outside advertising

Dementia poses one of the biggest challenges we face as a society

Dementia poses one of the biggest challenges we face as a society

Andy Sandoz to leave Havas

Andy Sandoz to leave Havas

Cancer Research top marketer leaves after 17 years

Cancer Research top marketer leaves after 17 years

Costa picks BBH as global ad agency

Costa picks BBH as global ad agency

More