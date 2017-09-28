Julian Dodd and Gurjit Degun
Behind the scenes at HeyHuman

HeyHuman talks to Campaign about the ideas behind its work for Oreo and Volvic.

Shnoosee Bailey, creative director and managing partner at HeyHuman, explains the idea behind the Oreo "Wonderfilled" campaign which aimed to help people see the world through the eyes of a child. The mundane commute was livened up with bright and colourful slides.

For the launch of a new formulation for Volvic’s Touch of Fruit range, Liz Richardson, managing partner at HeyHuman, says that the aim was to encourage people to display their optimism, and target millennials. So the team came up with an idea to tour shopping centres around the UK where people could try the new flavour, but also take images of themselves and create fun gifs.

