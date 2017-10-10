Behind Topman's tear-infused water campaign stunt

The Love Island star caused a stir on social media this week by appearing to launch his own "tear-infused" mineral water, L’Eau de Chris.

It was revealed that the product launch was in fact a stunt used as a platform to launch the #Don'tBottleItUp campaign for mental health charity Calm (Campaign Against Living Miserably), urging men not to keep their emotions locked up inside.

Simon Gunning, chief executive of Calm, said: "We wanted to make people laugh.... while other parts of perhaps the more responsible charitable sector are behaving in ways which are predictable, we wanted the world to take notice of what Chris is saying by selling this utterly profoundly ridiculous product; which was the world of reality TV gone mad."

The ad was created by BMB and was directed by Rankin.

Chris Hughes, Calm ambassador, added: "We want to encourage people to feel comfortable with speaking to other people and men shouldn't bottle up their emotions, men should speak out."