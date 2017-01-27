Promoted
Edelman
www.areyouthefuture.com
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Behold, your horoscope

May you find truth within all that junk.

Can you complete the hunt? www.areyouthefuture.com

Edelman, Edelman Beta, Beta, Beta Hunt, Edelman Beta Hunt, #BetaHunt .

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump
Share January 27, 2017 Sean Czarnecki

1 Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

#BoycottUber trended on Twitter on Friday morning after its CEO said the company was willing to work with the Trump administration.

Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

2 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

3 Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

Twitter reveals insights from the best social campaigns of 2016

4 Twitter reveals insights from the best social campaigns of 2016

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

5 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

6 Cosmopolitan launches influencer network with River Island as first client

Share0 shares

7 Grey and Mindshare open personalised live ad arm

Share0 shares

8 A view from Dave Trott: Data can't think

Share0 shares

9 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

10 Arthur Sadoun succeeds Maurice Lévy as Publicis Groupe Chairman and CEO

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0

2 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

4 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

9 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

How VW overtook Toyota in sales despite emissions scandal

How VW overtook Toyota in sales despite emissions scandal

Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Mercedes reveals new agency model and brand strategy with spring campaign launch

Mercedes reveals new agency model and brand strategy with spring campaign launch

Ad creatives make skateboards that let you grind Trump's face into the rails

Ad creatives make skateboards that let you grind Trump's face into the rails

Diary of an agency start-up: The importance of culture and getting paid early

Diary of an agency start-up: The importance of culture and getting paid early

More