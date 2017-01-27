Behold, your horoscope

Can you complete the hunt? www.areyouthefuture.com
Edelman, Edelman Beta, Beta, Beta Hunt, Edelman Beta Hunt, #BetaHunt .
Can you complete the hunt? www.areyouthefuture.com
Edelman, Edelman Beta, Beta, Beta Hunt, Edelman Beta Hunt, #BetaHunt .
A new Campaign for a new breed
New ideas, new perspectives, new focus
Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you needRegister Now
Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.SUBSCRIBE
Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.Create an Alert Now
#BoycottUber trended on Twitter on Friday morning after its CEO said the company was willing to work with the Trump administration.
"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.