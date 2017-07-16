Bertrand Bodson to leave Argos as retailer cuts top marketing position

Instead the retailer, which was acquired by Sainsbury’s last September, will divide marketing responsibilities between marketing director Gary Kibble and digital director Mark Steel. Kibble and Steel will report to chief executive John Rogers.

Bodson (above) joined Argos in July 2013, having previously been executive vice president, global digital business at EMI Music.

Rogers said: "Bertrand has been instrumental in defining and driving forward our retail digital leadership strategy, leading the digital business which is now 55% of our sales and bringing in new expertise and ways of working including our Fast Track market-beating offer.

"He has played a key role in bringing Sainsbury’s and Argos together and driving the integration over the past year. I would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution to our business and I wish him every success for the future."

Bodson's exit follows that of former marketing director Stephen Vowles, who left last December. Vowles was replaced by Kibble, who joined in February.