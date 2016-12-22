Susan Billinge
The best of 2016: Campaign's 10 most popular ads

Bouncing foxes, dancing builders, a teenage punk rocker and Adrien Brody are not, perhaps, a group of characters you would usually expect to find listed together but these, and more, are among the cast members in the most popular ads from the Campaign website during 2016.

Adrien Brody: stars in Wes Anderson's film for H&M
As well as being admirers of John Lewis's Christmas gem and Wes Anderson's highly stylised spot for H&M, it looks as though Campaign readers could also be fans of Strictly.

The "epic" dance routines for Moneysupermarket.com make two appearances in the list, which also features Will.i.am sittin' on the dock of the bay with a cup of Nescafe, a Buzzcocks classic and a tetchy Bradley Wiggins.

1. John Lewis "Buster the Boxer" by Adam & Eve/DDB

2. Samsung "School of Rio" by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London

3. Moneysupermarket "Epic wolf" by Mother

4. Nescafé Dolce Gusto "Will.i.am, (Sittin' on) the dock of the bay" by Publicis Conseil

5. H&M "Come together" by Adam & Eve/DDB

6. Nationwide "Voice of the people" by VCCP

7. Moneysupermarket "Epic squads" by Mother

8. McDonald’s "Big flavour wraps" by Leo Burnett

9. Maltesers "Look on the light side of disability" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

10. Under Armour "It’s what you do in the dark that puts you in the light" by Droga5

