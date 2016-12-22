The best of 2016: Campaign's 10 most popular ads

Adrien Brody: stars in Wes Anderson's film for H&M

As well as being admirers of John Lewis's Christmas gem and Wes Anderson's highly stylised spot for H&M, it looks as though Campaign readers could also be fans of Strictly.

The "epic" dance routines for Moneysupermarket.com make two appearances in the list, which also features Will.i.am sittin' on the dock of the bay with a cup of Nescafe, a Buzzcocks classic and a tetchy Bradley Wiggins.

1. John Lewis "Buster the Boxer" by Adam & Eve/DDB

2. Samsung "School of Rio" by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London

3. Moneysupermarket "Epic wolf" by Mother

4. Nescafé Dolce Gusto "Will.i.am, (Sittin' on) the dock of the bay" by Publicis Conseil

5. H&M "Come together" by Adam & Eve/DDB

6. Nationwide "Voice of the people" by VCCP

7. Moneysupermarket "Epic squads" by Mother

8. McDonald’s "Big flavour wraps" by Leo Burnett

9. Maltesers "Look on the light side of disability" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

10. Under Armour "It’s what you do in the dark that puts you in the light" by Droga5