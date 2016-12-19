The best of 2016: our top 10 news stories

2016's reputation for being a crazy year where lots of unforeseen (and mostly terrible) things happened has given it meme status like no year that has gone before.
And the world of brands and agencies has been no less packed with juicy, newsy, morsels than the universe at large - some widely expected, some less foreseen, some of groundbreaking significance, others piquing the curiosity in unanticipated ways.
Which is why we'd be fools to read anything too significant into this list of the ten news stories that have captured the greatest share of your attention throughout the year. Certainly, many of the big moments don't get a look in.
It's not without its unifying themes, though. The huge interest in MullenLowe's eye-opening campaign for "Inspiring the Future", and the incredulity directed towards Seat and Cosmopolitan's car for ladies, both reflect the frustration felt by many in our industries at the extent to which women and men continue to be defined by their genders.
And it's no great surprise that our readers have an interest in the movers and shakers setting the agenda. Although in this case Leonard, Jameson and Graeme play second fiddle to Dave, Colin and Gary. Sorry guys.
1. Gender stereotyping laid bare by children’s drawings in charity campaign
15 March, by Omar Oakes
2. The Remain campaign ads that got away
30 June, by Campaign Staff
3. Wieden & Kennedy trials limits to working hours
10 March, by James Swift
4. Moneysupermarket brings Dave, Colin and Gary together for ‘epic dance-off'
8 April, by Omar Oakes
5. Adidas’ ‘Yeezy’ collaboration with Kanye West has not paid off
18 February, by Shona Ghosh
6. Cosmopolitan partners Seat to launch car for women
15 September, by Gurjit Degun
7. Grey London rocked as Leonard, Jameson and Graeme resign
28 June, by Kate Magee
8. John Lewis reveals 2016 Christmas ad
10 November, by Kate Magee
9. John Lewis urged by campaigners to pull ads from tabloid newspapers
10 November, by Daniel Farey-Jones
10. Coca-Cola crashes out of world’s top 10 brands
8 June, by Daniel Farey-Jones