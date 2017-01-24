Gemma Charles
Added 8 minutes ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Birds Eye UK opts for 20-year veteran as new marketing director

Birds Eye veteran Steve Challouma has been named the new marketing director of the frozen fish brand.

Birds Eye: Steve Challouma (right) with the brand's famous Captain character
Birds Eye: Steve Challouma (right) with the brand's famous Captain character

The  appointment follows the imminent departure of current incumbent Steve Chantry, who is leaving on 28 February to take up the role of chief marketing officer at Kraft Heinz UK & Ireland. The two marketers will work closely together before Chantry’s exit.

Effective from 1 March, Challouma moves into the role following 20 years working in the Birds Eye business, where he started as a graduate trainee for Birds Eye Walls when it was under the ownership of Unilever. He most recently held the position of category general manager for the fish portfolio across Birds Eye’s parent company Nomad Group, a role he took on following a number of years working across central marketing and brand teams within the business.

He will stick with Birds Eye’s new marketing strategy, which has seen the brand move from a masterbrand approach to product-focused campaigns.

Challouma said: "Having been with the business for two decades, I look forward to working closely with the various marketing and brand teams as we continue rolling out our ambitious business plan throughout 2017."

Wayne Hudson, the managing director of Birds Eye UK & Ireland, said the appointment "demonstrates the vast amount of talent within the organisation" and that the brand’s "renewed focus on consumers" was growing share.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
I'm back, pitches! A mum returns to the ad industry
Share January 24, 2017 Sarah Shepherd

1 I'm back, pitches! A mum returns to the ad industry

Mum-of-three Sarah Shepherd got a chance to return to the creative frontline 11 years after leaving the industry.

Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

2 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

IPA and production company row gathers steam

3 IPA and production company row gathers steam

George Soros predicts Brexit will be reversed

4 George Soros predicts Brexit will be reversed

Russell Ramsey to leave JWT

5 Russell Ramsey to leave JWT

6 Asda launches Walmart Exchange ad platform in the UK

Share0 shares

7 Advertisers can now target YouTube ads with data from Google Accounts

Share0 shares

8 13 must-see brand films from 2016 to check out ahead of Brand Film Festival London

Share0 shares

9 Cosmopolitan launches influencer network with River Island as first client

Share0 shares

10 Twitter reveals insights from the best social campaigns of 2016

Share0 shares
Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0
Share January 04, 2017 Brittaney Kiefer

1 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Maltesers has launched a billboard in London written entirely in Braille as it continues its efforts to better represent disability in advertising.

How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0

2 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

3 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

4 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Hat appoints Richard Powell as director

Hat appoints Richard Powell as director

KitKat to give away personalised packs featuring photos of consumers

KitKat to give away personalised packs featuring photos of consumers

'Zealots will never be appeased' adland warned at Lead 2017

'Zealots will never be appeased' adland warned at Lead 2017

Ministers 'don't understand marketing' and should be trained, ad industry warned

Ministers 'don't understand marketing' and should be trained, ad industry warned

Unilever chief: we were right to increase prices in UK

Unilever chief: we were right to increase prices in UK

More