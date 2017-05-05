Blossom Hill uses shopper campaign to revive sales

Blossom Hill: tie-up with Feelunique

Caroline Thompson-Hill, head of marketing for Europe at TWE, said the brand needs a compelling shopper marketing campaign to win over consumers. "The wine category is a battleground," she said. "Most decisions are made at the point of purchase."

Thompson-Hill said last year’s campaign, "Share a little loveliness", grew brand awareness from 70% to 87%.

Blossom Hill is working with Geometry@JWT on the Feelunique promotion, which includes more than £16m worth of "money off" vouchers and almost seven million "20% off vouchers" given away on bottles. It will be supported by a TV campaign by J Walter Thompson, launching in June.

Blossom Hill was overtaken by Echo Falls as the UK’s second-biggest wine brand after sales fell 14.9% to £188.9m in the year to February, according to IRI data. This followed a 10.2% decline in sales the previous year. The biggest brand is Hardys.

Thompson-Hill said the slump was a result of marketing underinvestment by Diageo, which sold the brand to TWE in 2015. "Blossom Hill always has been a really strong brand," she said. "Consumers still loved it, it just hadn’t had the support it needed."