Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Bonin Bough: mobile has become society's crystal meth

The "mobilisation" of society has had impacts much deeper and more profound than most marketers have so far realised, Mondelez's former chief media and ecommerce officer Bonin Bough told a Dmexco audience.

Bough: 'an entire generation doesn’t know that email exists – they only know messaging'
Bough: 'an entire generation doesn’t know that email exists – they only know messaging'

Bough, now a host of entrepreneurship TV show Cleveland Hustles on CNBC, said the disconnect was the result of denial about the ways mobile devices have affected every aspect of our lives.

"We’ve become the most distracted society in human history, but we will never admit that we’re distracted," he said.

Bough said that in researching his book, Txt me: Your phone has changed your life. Let’s talk about it, he was told stories about people in restaurants "lying to their friends about having to go to the restroom because they wanted to check Instagram or Facebook."

He shared evidence suggesting that 80% of people look at their smartphone last thing at night before going to sleep, rather than their partner, while the same proportion of babies have their photo posted online within an hour of being born – meaning a smartphone is one of the first things they ever see.

He also referred to phantom vibration syndrome – the sensation that a phone is vibrating in a user’s pocket, when it is not – which he said resulted from the psychological addiction to phone usage, and was very similar to physical sensations experienced by habitual crystal meth users.

But mobilisation, and particularly messaging, is also creating big changes in fundamental aspects of our identities, Bough added, because of its impact on family relationships.

Social media and GPS-enabled devices were causing two interlinked phenomena, he claimed: the "removal of hierarchy" and the "death of rebellion".

On one hand, previously natural hierarchies were disappearing because parents were no longer so able to dictate how their children should behave when there was evidence online that the parents were hypocritical, and had themselves engaged in, for example, taking drugs at a younger age.

On the other, the ability of parents to constantly monitor the actions and whereabouts of their offspring mean that teenagers could no longer rebel in the way they have done for generations.

And then there was the fact that parents and children now typically stay constantly in touch via messaging, when the child leaves home, which changes the nature of that stage of life.

Bough asked: "If this was meant to be the moment in time when you left your parental unit and became the person you were supposed to be, does that moment still exist?"

Despite these huge disruptions to the way people live, Bough claimed that brands were barely starting to grapple with how it should shape their marketing.

"While this technology has had huge impact from a business perspective, many times we don't think about it from a societal perspective," he said.

"Messaging is going to be transformational platform, and the crazy thing for me is that very few brands are communicating with their consumers in this space. There is an entire generation that doesn’t know that email exists – they only know messaging."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to beat short-termism

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

How to beat short-termism

MEDIA
dmexco2017: Industry meets at Campaign party

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago

dmexco2017: Industry meets at Campaign party

MEDIA
In defence of programmatic

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

In defence of programmatic

MEDIA
The boys are back: three members of much-loved cast of cult hit TV series Red Dwarf with writer Doug Naylor (l-r Chris Barrie, Doug Naylor, Robert Llewellyn, and Craig Charles

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

Driven by original content - why TV is still the most effective advertising medium

MOST READ
TRENDING
Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Share September 12, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

2 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

4 Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

5 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

6 Tyrrells launches debut TV ads with new 'absurd what we do' tagline

Share0 shares

7 Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

Share0 shares

8 Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

Share0 shares

9 Virgin Trains in OOH 'first' with ads that use traffic and geo data to compare journey times

Share0 shares

10 O2 launches multimillion-pound 'Oops' campaign promoting screen replacement service

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

4 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

10 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Share0 shares