Boots drops morning-after pill price but issues legal warning to pregnancy charity

The pharmacy chain said it would sell the new, cheaper, generic version of EHC (Levonorgestrel) in October.

In July, Boots came under fire when its chief pharmacist Marc Donovan said the company might "incentivise inappropriate use" of emergency contraception by lowering its price.

Despite its come-down, Boots has sent two legal letters to the pregnancy charity that sparked the debate, British Pregnancy Advice Services, asking it to cease campaigning activities around the retailer's pricing and statements on emergency contraceptives.

The campaign by BPAS and agency Shape History, launched with a video last November (above) that pointed out it would be cheaper to fly to France, buy an emergency contraceptive pill there, and return to the UK than to buy it at Boots.

Boots said its litigious step was to prevent its employees from being abused by members of the public, PRWeek reported.