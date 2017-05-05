Emily Tan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Brand-safety concerns fail to harm tech giants' results

Google and Facebook's forecast-smashing first-quarter ad revenues suggest the duopoly is only going to grow as they diversify, despite brand-safety fears from advertisers.

Brand-safety concerns fail to harm tech giants' results

Google parent Alphabet posted ad revenues of $21.4bn (£16.48bn) in the first three months of 2017, up 18% year on year. Meanwhile, Facebook reported ad revenues of $7.9bn in the same period, up a staggering 51% from the first quarter of last year.

"The ongoing issues around brand safety have had minimal impact on Google and Facebook because there is nowhere else for advertisers to go to find that scale and size in digital," Jitendra Waral, a senior research analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said. "But these fears could be delaying the exodus of TV ad dollars to video."

Google and Facebook are too big to fail at present, according to Bill Fisher, a senior analyst at eMarketer. He said: "Our estimates put [Facebook’s] worldwide monthly active users at 1.44 billion and this is expected to reach 1.69 billion by 2020. When you have that many users, it’s difficult for advertisers to stay mad at you for too long."

For Google, Fisher said a lot of its ad revenues derive from search and predicted: "We do see a plateau coming."

He continued: "Search will account for 44.9% of total digital adspend this year, but that’s going to start falling to 44.4% next year and, the year after, 44.2%.

"Google has diversified. It’s gone into video and display and, despite all the controversy, it has a huge user base. Brands are looking for audiences and video is going to be a big word. This is why we may not see a plateau of Google despite the pending plateau of search."

Waral explained that the growth areas for Facebook are WhatsApp and Messenger but it has "yet to crack" how to monetise these platforms.

He added: "Advertising market share should be steady for both [Google and Facebook] as integration of artificial intelligence techniques, coupled with control over data, means they would be able to provide better ROI longer term versus the competition."

Although Twitter has avoided brand-safety concerns on the scale of Google and Facebook, it has not performed as strongly as its rivals in terms of ad revenues. In the first quarter, Twitter posted an 11% drop to $474m. 

However, Waral and Fisher agree that Twitter’s video push may turn its prospects around. The platform announced earlier this month that it has signed 14 exclusive video content deals with Bloomberg, BuzzFeed and the NFL, among others.

Emarketer projects slow but continued growth in Twitter’s active user base from 255.3 million this year to 275 million in 2020.

Waral said: "Twitter is seeing momentum in daily active users with product improvements and are pivoting towards live video. This could help longer term, but we need a few quarters of evidence to validate the effectiveness of [these changes] in stemming revenue declines."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results
Share May 05, 2017 Emily Tan & Simon Gwynn

1 Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results

Facebook Messenger is suggesting pages for escort agencies to users unlikely to be looking for them, Campaign has found.

British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

2 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

3 British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

4 Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

5 Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

6 Accenture buys The Monkeys

Share0 shares

7 Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

Share0 shares

8 Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

Share0 shares

9 Airbnb calls global creative pitch

Share0 shares

10 The YouTube boycott that wasn't

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Suzuki adds Channel 4 partnership to existing deal with ITV

Suzuki adds Channel 4 partnership to existing deal with ITV

BT to cut 4,000 jobs amid 19% pretax loss

BT to cut 4,000 jobs amid 19% pretax loss

Snapchat parent shares plunge after debut earnings

Snapchat parent shares plunge after debut earnings

No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

No laughing matter: Why advertising isn't funny anymore

Marketing in an era of selfishness

Marketing in an era of selfishness

More