Brands can now embed more info into Snapchat with Context Cards

All users have to do is swipe up when they see a Snap that says "more".

The new launch is powered by content from new partners including TripAdvisor, Foursquare, Michelin, and goop.

Users can also book a ride with Uber, or reserve a table through OpenTable or Bookatable.

The feature is launching today in the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Snapchat plans to expand Content Cards to include more partners and to display additional information as it learns more about how its community is using the product.