Which brands won big on social media at the Super Bowl?

Building supplies company 84 Lumber triumphed as the most-discussed brand on social media during last night's Super Bowl, thanks to its film about a Mexican family's journey to the US.

Which brands won big on social media at the Super Bowl?

Social media tracking tool Brandwatch looked at data on 40 brands relevant to the NFL season finale between 6.30pm and 10.35pm Eastern Time, the period during which the game was being shown live.

Together they racked up a total of 630,000 English-language mentions globally across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Almost exactly two-thirds of those mentions belonged to just five brands:

  • 84 Lumber Company was mentioned 99,000 times
  • T-Mobile got 90,000 mentions
  • Audi got 85,000 mentions
  • Mr Clean got 80,000 mentions
  • Budweiser got 63,000 mentions.

The 84 Lumber commercial, by Pittsburgh agency Brunner, depicts a Mexican mother and daughter making their way to the US. Viewers were encouraged to visit the website Journey84.com to see the full film, which contains "content deemed too controversial for TV", text on the website states.

84 Lumber's head of marketing told Campaign that the company struggles to get the right talent, migrant or otherwise.

A previous version of the 84 Lumber commercial, which included a shot of a border wall, had been rejected for broadcast by Fox for being "too political".

Meanwhile, cleaning product Mr Clean created the biggest single social moment during the game, with more than 11,700 mentions in one minute. According to an article on the tech website Mashable, its company's eponymous animated spokesman "turned everyone on", with a number of other media referring to Mr Clean as "sexy".

The largest single-minute mentions for other brands were Buick (7,300 mentions in one minute), Audi (6,600), Skittles (5,600) and T-Mobile (4,400).

Like 84 Lumber, Budweiser addresses migration in its Super Bowl ad, while Buick brings in two high-profile cameos in a more light-hearted spot featuring cars and American football.

A version of this story originally appeared on PRWeek.

