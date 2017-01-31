Emily Tan
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
3-4 minutes

Is Brexit damaging the UK advertising market?

The industry seems divided on whether the vote has made a clear negative impact so far.

Is Brexit damaging the UK advertising market?

The economic fallout from the Brexit vote is likely to be measured in years, if not decades. But, like the referendum itself, there has been fierce debate about the short-term impact.

A study from the Advertising Association has found that 22% of 200 companies surveyed lost business due to the Brexit vote. James Murphy, Adam & Eve/DBB co-founder and AA chairman, told the Lead 2017 conference: "On the Friday afternoon of the vote, I got a phone call from a large North American client cancelling a contract, with the question: ‘What the hell have you guys done?’ The following Wednesday, a European client cancelled." That flurry of activity died down following the immediate aftermath of the vote, but Murphy noted that sentiment among global clients remains "quite brittle".

He added: "We were talking to a European client about centring their business in London as a hub for Europe [before the vote]. And now the client is going for a diffuse structure… which is very annoying."

Yet there are few signs to suggest the impact of the referendum has yet damaged the ad market.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of respondents in the survey said they saw Brexit as an opportunity for growth, while 8% have increased investment in the UK. In addition, recent AA figures show UK adspend grew 4.2% in the third quarter of 2016. 

Richard Oliver, UK managing director of Magna Global, believes the industry can ride out the Brexit jitters. "We predicted that elements of the ad market would soften in 2016 and so, for some advertisers and media owners, Brexit was a convenient excuse for falling spend," he says, adding that he sees no evidence the fallout of the vote is broadly harming the market.

That is also the view from the City. Ian Whittaker, media analyst at investment bank Liberum, says: "Brexit does not appear to be harming the ad market. With the exception of Next, the Christmas figures from retailers have generally surprised positively."

Sterling’s slump has had a mixed effect, making it easier for exporters and for UK companies with foreign earnings but tough for overseas businesses earning in pounds and for importers facing a spike in costs.

But there is no avoiding the fact that currency devaluation has made Britons poorer. Mark Essex,
associate director of KPMG’s strategy group, told Lead: "The workforce has taken a 19% pay cut without changing their living standards. Britain is on sale."

If there is a silver lining, it is that history shows smart companies that invest in their brand in an uncertain market will drive sales and grow faster.

MAYBE

 Alistair MacCallum
 UK chief executive, M/SIX

"Cautious optimism is still evident in most forecasts. But there are geopolitical and economic dynamics beyond just Brexit that are a threat to confidence for businesses and their customers. We must be ready to respond to shifts in behaviour quickly."
NO

 Ian Whittaker
 Media analyst, Liberum

"While there was some uncertainty immediately after the Brexit vote, the latest IPA Bellwether survey paints a cautiously optimistic picture and consensus GDP forecasts have been rising, which bodes well for advertising."
NO

 Richard Oliver
 UK managing director, Magna Global

"The budgets impacted directly by the prospect of Brexit – an event still two years hence – are very small. And there is an upside – if Brexit makes it harder for some businesses to sell some products and services, then advertising is a tool to tackle that."
MAYBE

 Deborah Mattinson
 Founding partner, BritainThinks

"Leavers’ and ‘Remainers’ disagree strongly. Adland has struggled to understand these differences and how they play out in comms strategy. In the short term, the ad market may recover, but failure to engage with all sides of divided Britain risks longer-term damage."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page
Share January 31, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Last-ditch peace talks have broken out between Discovery and Sky, fuelling hopes that a deal can be done to stop Discovery pulling its 12 channels from the Sky platform before a midnight deadline tonight.

84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

2 84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

3 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

4 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

5 Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

6 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Share0 shares

7 Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

Share0 shares

8 Bland British Airways could do with a lift

Share0 shares

9 British Heart Foundation to take over The Sun with 'unexpected' ads

Share0 shares

10 Mercedes reveals new agency model and brand strategy with spring campaign launch

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

4 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

5 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

Share0 shares

Just published

Which brands won big on social media at the Super Bowl?

Which brands won big on social media at the Super Bowl?

Facebook and Google back France's fight against fake news

Facebook and Google back France's fight against fake news

Pitching and how low can you go

Pitching and how low can you go

Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

Agencies can't fake culture

Agencies can't fake culture

More