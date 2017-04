The second episode of the talent series overtook the previous record, an episode of BBC drama Call The Midwife, which attracted 9.1 million viewers, The Guardian reports. It also surpassed the first episode, which was watched by 8.7 million the week before.

This week’s episode reached a peak audience of 10.2 million, and achieved an audience share of 44%. The figures for Britain’s Got Talent include those watching on ITV+1 and ITV HD.