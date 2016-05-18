British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

British Airways: appointed WPP

The move ends BA’s 12-year relationship with Bartle Bogle Hegarty, which sensationally added the loyalty business to its existing advertising account in March 2014 following a major review.

It is understood that Ogilvy & Mather London and OgilvyOne will handle the advertising and loyalty accounts respectively, working with Group M on the media from their Sea Containers office on the South Bank.

When OgilvyOne lost the loyalty business to BBH in 2014 it originally retained the creative technology account. However, BA went on to appoint SapientNitro, now SapientRazorfish, as its lead digital agency in April 2015.

In September 2016 BA switched again, re-awarding OgilvyOne its social media account.

BA and sister brand Iberia awarded Carat their combined media account in August 2013. BA had previously worked with ZenithOptimedia.

Although Group M will take over the media planning and buying for the BA brand, Carat has retained BA’s sister International Airline Group brands Aer Lingus, Vueling and Iberia.

A spokeswoman for BA had not responded to request for comment by the time of publication.