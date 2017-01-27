British Heart Foundation to take over The Sun with 'unexpected' ads

Launching today, the "Unexpected" campaign aims to mirror the indiscriminate impact of the disease with content that is also disruptive or shocking. In The Sun takeover, likely to take place on Friday, a team will write ads the night before publication that complements and refers to the editorial copy on pages such as the sports section and TV listings.

A 60-second TV and cinema ad will also launch on Wednesday night. The "Wedding" spot depicts a young woman preparing to be maid of honour at her sister’s wedding, but heart disease prevents her from celebrating.

The ad is a follow-up to BHF’s 2015 film "Classroom", in which a boy is surprised by the ghost of his dad before being told by his teacher that his father was killed by heart disease.