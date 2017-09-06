Gurjit Degun
Broadgate creates pop-ups for London Design Festival

London's Broadgate is to feature local independent designers in range of events to coincide with the London Design Festival.

"Shaped by design" by Produce UK will feature design-themed events to showcase the importance of design in creating places where people want to work, shop and live.

Produce UK is creating a cycle design day on 9 September in Exchange Square curated by Ed Bartlett, founder of The Future Tense and forthcoming cycling apparel brand La Classe. There will be a market filled with local businesses within the artisan bicycle and accessories design circuit, as well as workshops, talks and demonstrations.

A makers mini-market will set up on Finsbury Avenue Square from 4 October for three days, which will feature design-led pop-up stalls from numerous independent designers. This is being organised by product designer Bethan Laura Wood.

There will also be a series of inspirational talks around Broadgate around design, culture and innovation.

London Design Festival runs from 16 September to 24 September.

