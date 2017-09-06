Broadgate creates pop-ups for London Design Festival

"Shaped by design" by Produce UK will feature design-themed events to showcase the importance of design in creating places where people want to work, shop and live.

Produce UK is creating a cycle design day on 9 September in Exchange Square curated by Ed Bartlett, founder of The Future Tense and forthcoming cycling apparel brand La Classe. There will be a market filled with local businesses within the artisan bicycle and accessories design circuit, as well as workshops, talks and demonstrations.

A makers mini-market will set up on Finsbury Avenue Square from 4 October for three days, which will feature design-led pop-up stalls from numerous independent designers. This is being organised by product designer Bethan Laura Wood.

There will also be a series of inspirational talks around Broadgate around design, culture and innovation.

London Design Festival runs from 16 September to 24 September.