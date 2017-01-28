The Brooklyn Brothers unveils new global management team

Brooklyn Brothers: Wyles: Binns; Brown; Mitchell; Sioufi

The agency has restructured its management teams as the agency’s founding partners Paul Parton, Guy Barnett, George Bryant and Jackie Stevenson focus more intensely on global growth and the agency’s clients.

The London office is headed up by managing director Jessica Binns, alongside a four strong team: managing partners Matt Brown and Miranda Mitchell, head of strategy Tarek Sioufi and executive producer Steve Wyles.

In New York, managing director Jared Scott will lead the agency, aided by a six-strong management team: executive creative director Stephen Rutterford who focuses on design, creative director Jon Yasgur who will now oversee New York’s creative output, strategy director Evan Confield who will lead the planning department, head of production Christina Thompson, director of client service Linden White and director of partnerships Natasha Markley.

The global PR network Golin, which is part of the Interpublic Group, bought The Brooklyn Brothers for an estimated £35m in February last year.

Stevenson said: "Last year was truly colossal for The Brooklyn Brothers. We couldn’t be prouder to announce our new management team with such dedicated and talented brothers from both sides of the pond who were instrumental in delivering a huge 2016, filled with great work, brilliant clients and growth at a speed beyond all our expectation. This puts us in a great position for 2017."