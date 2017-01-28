Kate Magee
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

The Brooklyn Brothers unveils new global management team

The Brooklyn Brothers has unveiled a new global management team, following its acquisition by Golin last year.

Brooklyn Brothers: Wyles: Binns; Brown; Mitchell; Sioufi
Brooklyn Brothers: Wyles: Binns; Brown; Mitchell; Sioufi

The agency has restructured its management teams as the agency’s founding partners Paul Parton, Guy Barnett, George Bryant and Jackie Stevenson focus more intensely on global growth and the agency’s clients.

The London office is headed up by managing director Jessica Binns, alongside a four strong team: managing partners Matt Brown and Miranda Mitchell, head of strategy Tarek Sioufi and executive producer Steve Wyles.

In New York, managing director Jared Scott will lead the agency, aided by a six-strong management team: executive creative director Stephen Rutterford who focuses on design, creative director Jon Yasgur who will now oversee New York’s creative output, strategy director Evan Confield who will lead the planning department, head of production Christina Thompson, director of client service Linden White and director of partnerships Natasha Markley.

The global PR network Golin, which is part of the Interpublic Group, bought The Brooklyn Brothers for an estimated £35m in February last year.

Stevenson said: "Last year was truly colossal for The Brooklyn Brothers. We couldn’t be prouder to announce our new management team with such dedicated and talented brothers from both sides of the pond who were instrumental in delivering a huge 2016, filled with great work, brilliant clients and growth at a speed beyond all our expectation. This puts us in a great position for 2017."

 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies
Share January 28, 2017 Douglas Quenqua

1 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

"New Dove antiperspirant will boost your wifi signal," and other outrageous falsehoods appear in UK papers, courtesy of Ogilvy.

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

2 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

3 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

4 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency

5 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

6 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

7 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Share0 shares

8 Beautiful weirdos wanted: how diversity will solve your creativity problem

Share0 shares

9 Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

Share0 shares

10 Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

5 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Share0 shares

9 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

10 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

Just published

JD Williams appoints Y&R to launch new brand ads without Lorraine Kelly

JD Williams appoints Y&R to launch new brand ads without Lorraine Kelly

Amazon made $2.4bn last year but investors are still unhappy

Amazon made $2.4bn last year but investors are still unhappy

Uber boss quits Trump's advisory board

Uber boss quits Trump's advisory board

TMW Unlimited creates integrated arm

TMW Unlimited creates integrated arm

Snapchat reveals $500m loss in IPO filing

Snapchat reveals $500m loss in IPO filing

More