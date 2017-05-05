Omar Oakes
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

BT to cut 4,000 jobs amid 19% pretax profit fall

BT is cutting 4,000 jobs after reporting a pretax profit fall of 19% to £2.35bn.

BT boss Gavin Patterson
BT boss Gavin Patterson

The telecoms giant's reported revenue was £24.06bn, up 27% for the year ending 31 March. BT said its earnings were in line with forecasts it downgraded in January.

The loss comes after BT was fined £42m by Ofcom and £300m in corporate customer compensation after its Openreach infrastructure arm was ruled to be hindering rivals Sky and TalkTalk from installing high-speed internet lines.

BT has since agreed a deal to legally separate Openreach from the rest of the group.

Adjusted pre-tax profit, excluding specific items, rose 5% to £3.5m, while underlying earnings (Ebitda) increased 18% to £7.7bn.

Today’s earnings included a £300m restructuring charge over the next two years. Chief executive Gavin Patterson is looking to cut 4,000 managerial and administrative jobs and invest more in customer service and broadband upgrades. 

Neither Patterson nor finance director Tony Chanmugam will receive bonuses this year, with the latter stepping down to take up a new role overseeing the integration of EE into BT. Chanmugam will be replaced by BG Group finance director Simon Lowth in July. 

Patterson said: "Our integration of EE is going well, our UK consumer, SME and corporate businesses are performing strongly, and we’ve made significant progress in improving customer experience across the group.

"Our agreement with Ofcom on Openreach governance brings to an end a period of uncertainty. And securing exclusive rights to top-flight European football until 2021 puts our consumer businesses in a strong position."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results
Share May 05, 2017 Emily Tan & Simon Gwynn

1 Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results

Facebook Messenger is suggesting pages for escort agencies to users unlikely to be looking for them, Campaign has found.

British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

2 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

3 British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

4 Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

5 Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

6 Accenture buys The Monkeys

Share0 shares

7 Consulting or IT giant to buy big six ad group 'within next five years'

Share0 shares

8 Social media according to The Body Coach: Joe Wicks shares his recipe for success

Share0 shares

9 The YouTube boycott that wasn't

Share0 shares

10 Airbnb calls global creative pitch

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Campaign TV: fake news, diversity and Brexit among big topics at PPA Festival

Campaign TV: fake news, diversity and Brexit among big topics at PPA Festival

Coca-Cola marketing director: the Coke trademark has a bright future

Coca-Cola marketing director: the Coke trademark has a bright future

Suzuki adds Channel 4 partnership to existing deal with ITV

Suzuki adds Channel 4 partnership to existing deal with ITV

Campaign TV: Sennheiser creates 3D immersive audio experience for Pink Floyd exhibition

Campaign TV: Sennheiser creates 3D immersive audio experience for Pink Floyd exhibition

BT to cut 4,000 jobs amid 19% pretax profit fall

BT to cut 4,000 jobs amid 19% pretax profit fall

More