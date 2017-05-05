BT in discussions about digital roster

The brief is for user experience and website build. SapientRazorfish is one of a dozen shops on BT’s digital roster.

It is unclear whether this will lead to a formal pitch. Sources told Campaign that the company’s procurement team is carrying out a "capability exercise".

AnalogFolk picked up a new digital content brief at the beginning of the year after a pitch. In February, Wunderman won the hotly contested consolidated BT and EE CRM business.

BT retained Group M for its consolidated media business last year.

The telecoms giant acquired EE in 2016 in a deal worth £12.5bn.

Zaid Al-Qassab, chief brand and marketing officer at BT, said: "We’re constantly looking to streamline rosters to help us deliver for our customers. We’re in discussions to see how we can achieve this with the optimal mix of agencies."