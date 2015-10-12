BT picks AnalogFolk for digital content

The agency will work on BT’s digital content strategy and "implementation across the core BT brand through owned and paid channels including website, social and CRM".

AnalogFolk DNA, the data intelligence arm, will help BT put together a strategy to "optimise CRM, social media and other digital channels". It is a newly created account.

BT is yet to appoint either Proximity or Wunderman to handle its direct account, previously handled by OgilvyOne, after a review began last summer. This followed a review for the consolidated BT/EE media business which was retained by Group M in a newly created team comprised of Maxus and MEC.

Zaid Al-Qassab, the chief brand and marketing officer at BT Group, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be working with AnalogFolk to help us articulate the brilliant stories we have within BT across new platforms and to engage customers and new audiences."