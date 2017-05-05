BT signs programmatic deal with Rubicon Project

Ryan Reynolds: stars in BT broadband campaign

BT is in the process of expanding its digital advertising team and working with partners, such as Rubicon Project, is part of its growth strategy. The news was announced by Stuart Keith, the head of digital advertising sales and partnerships at BT.

BT digital advertising is the telecommunications company's online advertising and creative solutions team. The team works with advertisers to create and deliver data driven, engaging campaigns to over 10 million unique users across BT.com, BT Sport.com and the BT Sport and BT Wi-Fi apps.

Under this deal, Rubicon's technology will be licensed by BT, but digital sales house Ad2One will continue to sell BT’s guaranteed inventory and creative solutions campaigns.

A Rubicon Project spokesperson said: "[The] deal indicates the UK's premium sellers and buyers are keen to work with Rubicon Project as the leading independent exchange to power their marketplaces."

Rubicon Project is currently involved in a legal dispute with the Guardian over undisclosed fees the ad tech company allegedly charged advertisers to access the media group's inventory.