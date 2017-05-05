Emily Tan
Added 14 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

BT signs programmatic deal with Rubicon Project

BT has signed on to use Rubicon Project's technology to internally manage its programmatic sales across multiple platforms in both open and private exchange marketplaces.

Ryan Reynolds: stars in BT broadband campaign
Ryan Reynolds: stars in BT broadband campaign

BT is in the process of expanding its digital advertising team and working with partners, such as Rubicon Project, is part of its growth strategy. The news was announced by Stuart Keith, the head of digital advertising sales and partnerships at BT.

BT digital advertising is the telecommunications company's online advertising and creative solutions team. The team works with advertisers to create and deliver data driven, engaging campaigns to over 10 million unique users across BT.com, BT Sport.com and the BT Sport and BT Wi-Fi apps.

Under this deal, Rubicon's technology will be licensed by BT, but digital sales house Ad2One will continue to sell BT’s guaranteed inventory and creative solutions campaigns.

A Rubicon Project spokesperson said: "[The] deal indicates the UK's premium sellers and buyers are keen to work with Rubicon Project as the leading independent exchange to power their marketplaces."

Rubicon Project is currently involved in a legal dispute with the Guardian over undisclosed fees the ad tech company allegedly charged advertisers to access the media group's inventory. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results
Share May 05, 2017 Emily Tan & Simon Gwynn

1 Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results

Facebook Messenger is suggesting pages for escort agencies to users unlikely to be looking for them, Campaign has found.

M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

2 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

3 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

4 British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

5 Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

6 YouTube's Barb bid rejected

Share0 shares

7 Even Adidas praises Nike for Breaking2 marathon

Share0 shares

8 Wacl Future Leaders: You are your biggest investment

Share0 shares

9 Why Coke, Citi, Mars and J. Crew are placing bets on hybrid CMOs

Share0 shares

10 Airbnb calls global creative pitch

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

9 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

Just published

BT signs programmatic deal with Rubicon Project

BT signs programmatic deal with Rubicon Project

Campaign TV: Meet the start-up graduates of R/GA's IoT Venture Studio UK

Campaign TV: Meet the start-up graduates of R/GA's IoT Venture Studio UK

Facebook hires political strategists to help parties reach voters

Facebook hires political strategists to help parties reach voters

A love letter to England's creativity

A love letter to England's creativity

Feisty news brands on the side of democracy

Feisty news brands on the side of democracy

More