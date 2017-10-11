Emily Tan
Burberry's Graham departs for global CMO role at Versace

Paul Graham has left his post as senior vice-president of creative media and marketing at Burberry for a role as Versace's chief marketing officer.

Graham started his role at the end of September and is reporting to Versace's chief executive, Jonathan Akeroyd. He is based out of Milan. 

Prior to Burberry, Graham was a founder and managing partner of digital agency Anomaly which he started in 2009. He sold his stake in the agency in 2014 and joined Burberry as vice-president of engagement marketing. 

Burberry declined to comment on the status of Graham's previous role with the company.

Greg Stogdon heads the creative media division at Burberry is, where he has been senior vice-president of creative media since April 2013. It is unclear if he is absorbing Graham's role or searching for a replacement. 

