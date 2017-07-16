Gurjit Degun
Burnett takes role at MRM Meteorite

Darren Burnett, EMEA planning director at Proximity, is joining MRM Meteorite as chief strategy officer.

Burnett: joined Proximity in 2012
The appointment follows the departure of  Chris Whitson. Burnett will report to Olly Foot, MRM Meteorite’s chief executive.

Burnett joined Proximity in 2012 as planning partner. He became joint head of planning nine months later and was promoted to his current role in 2015.

During his tenure, Proximity was named Campaign’s Customer Engagement Agency of the Year in 2015 and picked up a gold Cannes Lion in 2016 for The Economist’s "Raising eyebrows and subscriptions" campaign.

Burnett was at Elvis between 2008 and 2012. He has also worked at Rapier and IMP London. 

Ariana Stolarz, MRM//McCann’s global chief strategy officer, said: "Darren possesses a well-honed approach to the craft and I’m excited to see how his experience, expertise and unique vision will help guide our strategic offering in London as we continue to help our clients grow meaningful relationships with people."

KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance
July 16, 2017 Gurjit Degun

1 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

KFC is focusing on quality and provenance in shift in its marketing to change perceptions about its food in the UK and Ireland.

Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

2 Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

3 Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

4 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Pablo hires six from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy

5 Pablo hires six from Fallon, Mother and Wieden & Kennedy

6 KFC: why making weird products seems to be a global brand strategy

7 Mr Bean to welcome tourists to London in mobile phone game

8 L'Oréal appoints new European marketing chief as Hugh Pile goes on sabbatical

9 Telegraph pulls out of talks in major blow to joint newspaper ad sales

10 Watch marketing and adland's top names urge industry to fix diversity issue

Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017
3 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Job description: Campaign manager

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

9 Has the promise of brand purpose been overblown?

10 MediaCom scoops €875m media account for Peugeot-Citroen owner PSA Group

Publicis Groupe holds 3% organic growth in Europe

Publicis Groupe holds 3% organic growth in Europe

Aardman and Independent Films launch joint production offer

Aardman and Independent Films launch joint production offer

Google introduces voice based search within analytics

Google introduces voice based search within analytics

Google relaunches Google Glass

Google relaunches Google Glass

Unilever's mustard marriage halted as RB food brands sold to rival bidder

Unilever's mustard marriage halted as RB food brands sold to rival bidder

