BuzzFeed nabs Twitter's head of product and media tools

Jinen Kamdar, Buzzfeed's new vice-president of product

Kamdar, who starts his new job today, announced his move via Twitter, as the social platform's outgoing execs are wont to do.

In his post, he described BuzzFeed as a: "shining example of a media co that embraces the internet, mobile, and social to reach and connect with people in brand new ways".

some news: after nearly 7.5 life-changing years, i've decided to leave twitter. — Jinen Kamdar (@jinen) May 9, 2017

Kamdar will be shuttling between BuzzFeed's New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco offices, reported TechCrunch.

His move comes just after Twitter announced 14 new live-streaming video partnerships, including with BuzzFeed, at the NewFronts, in early May.

It has also partnered with data experts Dunnhumby to woo advertisers by helping FMCG brands quantify how spend on its social media platform impacts sales.

The social platform desperately needs its video bid to work out as its existing ad-revenue streams continue to decline.