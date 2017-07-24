Emily Tan
Added 32 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

BuzzFeed's Tasty launches smart cooker and app

BuzzFeed's foodie content platform Tasty has launched the Tasty One Top, a bluetooth-enabled induction cooktop.

BuzzFeed's Tasty launches smart cooker and app

In an interesting move for a media company, Buzzfeed's latest media rethink involves bringing its foodie platform Tasty into the kitchen with the launch of a smart appliance. 

Currently only available on pre-order in the US, the One Top connects directly to the Tasty app for the iPhone which launches today. 

The app has 1,700 video recipes which link up to the $149 (£113) cooker. BuzzFeed claims the device can be used for pan cooking, pot cooking, slow cooking and even, sous vide

The release corresponds with Tasty's second anniversary. Its short cooking videos now reach one in four Facebook users worldwide and generates 2.3 billion video views every month according to Tubular Labs.

"The Tasty One Top and app demonstrates our commitment to the intersection of content and technology, marking the beginning of the next step in the evolution of our business as we expand into new ways of using technology to bring people together around food," Ashley McCollum, general manager of Tasty, said. 

The gadget was designed in house by Buzzfeed Product Labs, which was launched last October, and created with the help of GE Appliance's First Build Team. 

"Tasty’s strong brand and massive fan base give it almost limitless avenues for expansion — from cookbooks to licensing to consumer tech," said Ben Kaufman, head of BuzzFeed Product Labs.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?
Share July 24, 2017 John Tylee

1 Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

Following a series of news stories highlighting issues such as job cuts and payments below the minimum wage, is the shine coming off John Lewis? Or is this simply a readjustment process that any major retailer might have to endure to emerge stronger?

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

2 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

3 Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

4 Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

5 Wunderman's Read: 'We are different from Accenture. We're creative'

6 Sharon Horgan on confidence, creativity and closing the gender gap

Share0 shares

7 Juicero and the maker's mistake

Share0 shares

8 Grey London and Volvo triumph in Channel 4's £1m diversity competition

Share0 shares

9 Peter Souter to remain as chairman of TBWA\London

Share0 shares

10 MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

10 Vauxhall champions 'pyjama mamas' in bold debut ad campaign by Mother

Share0 shares