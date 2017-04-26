Omar Oakes
Cadbury launches five ads to promote singles bars

Cadbury has launched a £6m "Singles sensations" campaign to champion five of its singles bars across separate TV spots.

The campaign comprises five different spots for Crunch, Twirl, Boost, Double Decker and Wispa. It broke on 1 May and includes outdoor, social and experiential activities across UK festivals this summer. 

The Twirl film (above) was the first of the brand spots to launch. It features a woman walking through a shopping centre, eating a Twirl as a dance ensemble waltz past her. The imagery represents the indulgent swirls of chocolate in the bar.

All five products will be featured in 10-second ad spots underneath the common theme of "setting joy free".

The campaign was written by Fallon’s Diogo Abrantes and art directed by Chico Barrera. The spots were directed by Adam Gunser through Bare Film. Carat has handled Mondelez International’s UK and US media since 2015. 

Cadbury’s 11-year relationship with Fallon is set to end after the brand called an ad agency review in March. Sister agency Saatchi & Saatchi is pitching for the business against Ogilvy & Mather, VCCP and Wieden & Kennedy. 

Richard Weisinger, senior brand manager for Cadbury Singles, said: "With our focus on the Cadbury singles range entering year two, we aim to show consumers that no matter what taste experience they’re looking for, Cadbury has a variety of tastes and textures meaning there is a chocolate bar for every occasion."

