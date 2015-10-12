Cadbury starts Easter countdown already with first Creme Egg ad in four years

The 30-second ad, created by Elvis Communications, features a Creme Egg super fan named Gregg who announces a three-month Creme Egg Hunting Season, which will climax on Easter Sunday (16 April).

Gregg is seen on the porch of his custom built Creme Egg Hunting Lodge on wheels, when he spots a Cadbury delivery van containing the season's first batch of chocolates.

Unable to contain his excitement, Gregg sounds his horn and is joined in the pursuit by an eclectic horde of Creme Egg fans.

Creme Egg's new brand campaign comes two years after a consumer backlash prompted by a change in recipe.

The ad was created by James Hudson and Rob Griffiths at Elvis, while Carat handles media for Cadbury’s owner Mondelez. The sport was directed by Owen Trevor through Stink.

Hortense Foult-Rothenburger, senior brand manager for Cadbury Easter, said: "Every year, Cadbury Creme Egg devotees tell us how excited they are that Cadbury Creme Eggs are back on shelves, and the success we’ve seen in 2016 is testament to the fact that fans’ love for the product has not waned.

"We have incredible plans for 2017 and are more excited than ever to kick it off with our brand new creative – 'It’s Creme Egg Hunting Season’."