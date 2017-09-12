Staff
Added 20 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Diary: Adland's Monty Python muse, Clear Channel and JCDecaux in street fight

Did you struggle to find inspiration over the summer? You might not be the only one judging by these me-too efforts. At least Jack Dorsey and Sir Martin Sorrell are having some fun.

Westons and Tyrrells
Westons and Tyrrells

Inspiration is a notoriously difficult muse to summon so could teams from McCann Bristol and Wieden & Kennedy been at the Monty Python’s Flying Circus box sets while they were hunkered down drinking cider and eating crisps over the summer? 

Diary only asks as both agencies seem to have taken inspiration from the seminal series for their respective Westons Cider and Tyrrells ads, both of which broke within weeks of each other.

Westons Cider

 

Tyrrells

Weston’s brand manager Tim William says his spot "gives an insight into the big personality of the man behind the cider", while the Tyrells marketing chief Adam Draper says his TV ad brings to life "the quirky and irreverent nature of the Tyrells brand." Take a bow Terry Gilliam, this must be among your proudest achievements.

Elsewhere, Clear Channel and JCDecaux are both championing street photography with their "My Town" and "Portrait of Britain" competitions that are also running concurrently. Clear Channel’s My Town will see photographic images from members of the public displayed on digital out-of-home sites across the UK. JCDecaux’s Portrait of Britain will feature amateur and professional photographs of contemporary British life displayed on digital out-of-home nationwide. Clear Channel claims that its competition is the largest, however, so on the assumption that size – if not originality – matters, it can be declared the winner.

Jack Dorsey made it to Dmexco to take part in an on-stage conversation with Sir Martin Sorrell this year, 12 months after the Twitter founder failed to show up because he was in abortive sale talks. Dorsey did the talk "in his pyjamas" from California by Skype last year, the WPP chief recalled. "Some would say you're still in your pyjamas," Sorrell, in a smart, navy suit, joked, as he welcomed Dorsey in black sweatshirt and slacks on stage this year.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Sky Sports promotes its launch of dedicated channels with a striking and strongly branded OOH campaign

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago

Make An Impression: August's Top 10 Out of Home campaigns

AGENCY
"I'm sure Shakespeare would have loved 360-degree video"

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago

"I'm sure Shakespeare would have loved 360-degree video"

MEDIA
Open canvas: the best in outdoor

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago

Open canvas: the best in outdoor

AGENCY
Christian Knowles-Fitton, managing director, Bark&Bite

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

Why it pays to be direct

MOST READ
TRENDING
Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Share September 12, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

2 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

4 Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

5 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

6 Tyrrells launches debut TV ads with new 'absurd what we do' tagline

Share0 shares

7 Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

Share0 shares

8 Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

Share0 shares

9 Virgin Trains in OOH 'first' with ads that use traffic and geo data to compare journey times

Share0 shares

10 O2 launches multimillion-pound 'Oops' campaign promoting screen replacement service

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

5 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

10 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Share0 shares